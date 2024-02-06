Missouri stops withholding union dues for prison guards

The State of Missouri has stopped withholding union dues from the bimonthly paychecks of prison guards in what the union's grievance officer calls a "pitiful attempt to bankrupt" the labor organization.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the maneuver by Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration has left the Missouri Correctional Officers Association with a funding shortfall as it negotiates a new contract with the state for 5,000-plus guards and sergeants.

The decision by the state was announced in a Dec. 9 letter from the Office of Administration, which Parson controls. Stacy Neal, director of the agency's division of accounting, said in the letter the state would no longer withhold union dues because the bargaining unit is not covered by an existing labor agreement.

The union and the state have been negotiating a new contract since the old one expired Sept. 18. Union members have been working under terms of the old contract since then.

Office of Administration spokesman Chris Moreland said union dues deductions also have been discontinued for the Service Employees International Union bargaining units.