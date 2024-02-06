Missouri State students work off parking fines with service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Students at Missouri State University soon will be able to work off campus parking tickets with community service.

The Springfield News- Leader report the Bear With Me program will start in January and forgive up to $3,000 in fines during the spring semester. The pilot program isn't open to chronic offenders, and each student can work off only one ticket per academic year.

"The good thing about it is people who get a ticket, they get upset about it, but this is a way they can work it off that helps the community," said Tom Johnson, director of the university's Department of Safety and Transportation. "Our hope, through this partnership, is that students will do their community service and find out it's fun."

Students must apply for the waiver and complete two hours of community service within 15 days from the date the ticket was issued. Options include cleaning up vacant lots, completing neighborhood projects or tending a community garden.

"You see the direct impact you have," said Abdillahi Dirie, a sophomore and director of administrative services for the Student Government Association, which championed the program.