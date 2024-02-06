All sections
NewsDecember 11, 2017

Missouri State students work off parking fines with service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Students at Missouri State University soon will be able to work off campus parking tickets with community service. The Springfield News- Leader report the Bear With Me program will start in January and forgive up to $3,000 in fines during the spring semester. The pilot program isn't open to chronic offenders, and each student can work off only one ticket per academic year...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Students at Missouri State University soon will be able to work off campus parking tickets with community service.

The Springfield News- Leader report the Bear With Me program will start in January and forgive up to $3,000 in fines during the spring semester. The pilot program isn't open to chronic offenders, and each student can work off only one ticket per academic year.

"The good thing about it is people who get a ticket, they get upset about it, but this is a way they can work it off that helps the community," said Tom Johnson, director of the university's Department of Safety and Transportation. "Our hope, through this partnership, is that students will do their community service and find out it's fun."

Students must apply for the waiver and complete two hours of community service within 15 days from the date the ticket was issued. Options include cleaning up vacant lots, completing neighborhood projects or tending a community garden.

"You see the direct impact you have," said Abdillahi Dirie, a sophomore and director of administrative services for the Student Government Association, which championed the program.

Johnson said 50 to 100 tickets are issued on a typical day among the campus' more than 8,000 parking spots.

Johnson said the initial reaction has been positive, and the program is likely to be expanded if it's successful.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Pertinent address:

Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo.

State News
