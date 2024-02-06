Missouri state senator proposes cap on local sales taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A state senator will seek during the upcoming legislative session to cap the amount of sales taxes local governments can collect.

St. Louis-area Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig already filed legislation to cap the combined local sales tax for any Missouri city at a little more than 7.2 percent, Kansas City public radio station KCUR reported.

Koenig said he thinks there are too many taxing jurisdictions in Missouri, where both cities and smaller jurisdictions such as community improvement districts can impose sales taxes.

"You have a quarter cent here, a quarter cent there, a tenth of a cent -- and there is not really a good method for keeping a lid on things," Koenig said.

Koenig's bill would exempt from the cap taxes collected mostly from visitors, such as hotel and rental car taxes.