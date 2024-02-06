ASHLAND, Mo. -- A Missouri state lawmaker who is running for Congress has announced her husband has died after the couple was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Republican State Rep. Sara Walsh of Ashland thanked everyone who had prayed for her husband, Steve Walsh, in announcing Thursday in a tweet he had died. He was 63.

Neither she nor her husband had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sara Walsh, who is running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler's 4th Congressional District seat, said over the weekend she had recovered and was out of quarantine.