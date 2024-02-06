JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker waited until the last moment to resign while still avoiding a new constitutional amendment that could have limited his ability to lobby in the future.

State Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis resigned at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, a voter-approved amendment took effect requiring lawmakers to wait two years before registering as lobbyists. State law had required only a six-month lobbyist waiting period.

Curtis said Thursday the timing of his resignation was intentional. The Democrat from Ferguson said he is starting an online sports-experience marketing company called Fanvie, may seek a six-figure grant from a state-funded entity and wants to leave open his business possibilities.

Curtis said he doesn't foresee himself lobbying at the Capitol but it could be necessary for his company. He also said he might be able to advise others on Missouri's newly legalized industries of medical marijuana and industrial hemp.