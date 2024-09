The public defender�s office in Jackson will likely move to a new location soon, according to county officials.

At Monday�s regular Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting, Commissioner Charlie Herbst said by Missouri law, the county provides office space and utilities for the public defender�s office.

In this case, the public defender�s office serves five counties: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, Mississippi and Scott, according to Kathleen Lear, comptroller with the state public defender system, speaking by phone Monday.

Nine assistant public defenders and a district defender and deputy district defender work out of the office, she added.

�They�ve outgrown that space,� Herbst said, referring to the office adjacent to the sheriff�s department, at 215 N. High St. in Jackson.

The Missouri State Public Defender Area 32 office is seen Monday on North High Street in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

Herbst said he�s located office space on U.S. 61, north of the existing office, across from Liberty Utilities, he believes will suit the office.

There will be some minor renovations, he said, but �I think that may work out.�

Herbst said he will get information back from the landlord there, so the commissioners may review the lease before approval.

Of the other counties served by the office, Herbst said, �I�ve spoken to commissioners in other counties and nobody�s in opposition.�

Commissioner Paul Koeper said in two years, when the new county Justice Center is complete, there may be space for the public defender�s office in that building.

Herbst added the existing public defender�s office needs some renovation, which isn�t easily done when the building is occupied.