The public defenderï¿½s office in Jackson will likely move to a new location soon, according to county officials.

At Mondayï¿½s regular Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting, Commissioner Charlie Herbst said by Missouri law, the county provides office space and utilities for the public defenderï¿½s office.

In this case, the public defenderï¿½s office serves five counties: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, Mississippi and Scott, according to Kathleen Lear, comptroller with the state public defender system, speaking by phone Monday.

Nine assistant public defenders and a district defender and deputy district defender work out of the office, she added.

ï¿½Theyï¿½ve outgrown that space,ï¿½ Herbst said, referring to the office adjacent to the sheriffï¿½s department, at 215 N. High St. in Jackson.

The Missouri State Public Defender Area 32 office is seen Monday on North High Street in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

Herbst said heï¿½s located office space on U.S. 61, north of the existing office, across from Liberty Utilities, he believes will suit the office.

There will be some minor renovations, he said, but ï¿½I think that may work out.ï¿½

Herbst said he will get information back from the landlord there, so the commissioners may review the lease before approval.

Of the other counties served by the office, Herbst said, ï¿½Iï¿½ve spoken to commissioners in other counties and nobodyï¿½s in opposition.ï¿½

Commissioner Paul Koeper said in two years, when the new county Justice Center is complete, there may be space for the public defenderï¿½s office in that building.

Herbst added the existing public defenderï¿½s office needs some renovation, which isnï¿½t easily done when the building is occupied.