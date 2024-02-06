The public defenderï¿½s office in Jackson will likely move to a new location soon, according to county officials.
At Mondayï¿½s regular Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting, Commissioner Charlie Herbst said by Missouri law, the county provides office space and utilities for the public defenderï¿½s office.
In this case, the public defenderï¿½s office serves five counties: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, Mississippi and Scott, according to Kathleen Lear, comptroller with the state public defender system, speaking by phone Monday.
Nine assistant public defenders and a district defender and deputy district defender work out of the office, she added.
ï¿½Theyï¿½ve outgrown that space,ï¿½ Herbst said, referring to the office adjacent to the sheriffï¿½s department, at 215 N. High St. in Jackson.
Herbst said heï¿½s located office space on U.S. 61, north of the existing office, across from Liberty Utilities, he believes will suit the office.
There will be some minor renovations, he said, but ï¿½I think that may work out.ï¿½
Herbst said he will get information back from the landlord there, so the commissioners may review the lease before approval.
Of the other counties served by the office, Herbst said, ï¿½Iï¿½ve spoken to commissioners in other counties and nobodyï¿½s in opposition.ï¿½
Commissioner Paul Koeper said in two years, when the new county Justice Center is complete, there may be space for the public defenderï¿½s office in that building.
Herbst added the existing public defenderï¿½s office needs some renovation, which isnï¿½t easily done when the building is occupied.
The goal is to have the move completed by the first of the year, Herbst said.
Lear said she is excited at the prospect of a new space.
ï¿½Weï¿½ve been in the space weï¿½re in for about 15 or 17 years, and obviously, weï¿½ve outgrown the space,ï¿½ Lear said, citing the absence of a meeting space or conference room.
ï¿½Thereï¿½s no room to do a deposition,ï¿½ Lear said, adding the deposition is usually given at the prosecutorï¿½s office because of the lack of space and privacy at the current public defenderï¿½s office.
And everythingï¿½s full, she said. Boxes of closed case files line the hallways, and former meeting spaces now hold offices.
From that building, last fiscal year, Lear said, representation in more than 2,800 cases was provided, ï¿½ranging from homicides to probation violations. Itï¿½s a lot of cases.ï¿½
About 68 percent are felony cases, she noted.
Lear said she thinks the project will happen ï¿½pretty quickly. I think thatï¿½s the intent.ï¿½
When the move is complete, she said, an open house will be scheduled for the public and for multiple commissions the office works with.
ï¿½I certainly appreciate Cape County taking the lead on this,ï¿½ Lear said.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630