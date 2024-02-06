Missouri State Parks seeking motorcycling rep

Missouri State Parks is looking for an off-highway motorcycling representative to serve on the Missouri Trails Advisory Board.
Nominees for this three-year position must be Missouri residents and would be involved in managing grants as well as advising on state projects, according to an agency news release.
Those interested in the position should submit a nomination form, resume and two letters of recommendation to mpsgrants@dnr.mo.gov, the release stated.
