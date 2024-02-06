Missouri state lawmaker to challenge U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt is running for another U.S. Senate term and former Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton is challenging him.

A spokeswoman for Blunt on Monday told The Associated Press the two-term senator is planning to run shortly after Sifton announced his bid for the Senate seat.

Blunt is up for reelection in 2022. Voters first sent him to the U.S. Senate in 2011, and he was reelected in 2016.

Sifton, a 46-year-old from the St. Louis suburb of Affton, served in the Missouri Legislature from 2011 to 2020 until he was barred by law from seeking reelection because of term limits.

Sifton criticized Blunt and fellow Republican Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's responses to the riots at the U.S. Capitol last month in his campaign announcement, saying Blunt was "once again too weak to speak out."