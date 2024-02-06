Missouri State Highway Patrol testing rape kits at low rate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The number of untested rape kits with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crime lab has more than doubled since August, when a new law requiring police to submit kits within 14 days took effect.

As of May 1, 403 kits sat untested, the Kansas City Star reported. There were 179 in August, according to the agency's website, which posts monthly updates.

The figures indicate the kits are not being tested at a higher rate despite more continuing to be submitted. Advocates said increased kit testing should also be required.

There remains "quite a bit of work to do in Missouri," said Ilse Knecht, director of policy and advocacy for Joyful Heart, whose objective is to alter society's response to sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, and support survivors.

At the highway patrol's lab, numerous changes have been implemented to address the growing number of kits. Some lab workers are being moved within the division and a new section in the lab designed to screen kits is being established, MSHP director Brian Hoey said. Other kits will be sent to a private lab.