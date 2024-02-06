Missouri State Highway Patrol struggles to hire diverse force

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol historically has been made up largely of white males, and progress toward change has been slow.

St. Louis Public Radio cites statistics showing 94 percent of state troopers are white and only about 5 percent of officers on the road are women.

Patrol leaders say they want a diverse force, something especially important in an era when police-involved shootings of black people continue to generate attention. St. Louis still is facing protests three weeks after a judge acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of a black suspect.

Efforts are in place to bring in more African-American and female troopers, but obstacles include a history of racial tension between police and minority communities, patrol recruitment director Roger Whittler said.

"Historically, law enforcement was the front line in some of the practices in the early civil-rights era that maintained the status quo," he said. "So when we try to improve on equality and inclusiveness, it does take time."

American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri executive director Jeffrey Mittman said distrust still is being reinforced, citing police-involved killings as well as a yearly report showing Missouri police agencies continuing to profile black motorists.