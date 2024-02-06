All sections
NewsDecember 28, 2019
Missouri State Highway Patrol assigns 2 graduates to Troop E
Members of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 108th Recruit Class graduated from the Patrol Academy on Dec. 20, and in a Thursday news release, Capt. Philip E. Gregory announced two of those graduates have been assigned to Troop E, which covers Southeast Missouri...
Southeast Missourian

Members of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 108th Recruit Class graduated from the Patrol Academy on Dec. 20, and in a Thursday news release, Capt. Philip E. Gregory announced two of those graduates have been assigned to Troop E, which covers Southeast Missouri.

Trooper Adam R. Shipley of Jackson has been assigned to Zone 12, which serves Iron and Madison counties. Shipley’s is married to Genny (nee Bradshaw), and his field-training officer will be trooper Christopher C. Wakefield.

Trooper Lucas J. Combs of Willow Springs, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 8, which serves New Madrid and Pemiscot counties. He is a graduate of Willow Springs High School and has a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri. Combs is married to Kelsey (nee Stolba), and his field-training officer will be trooper James E. Conway.

Troop E consists of a total of 12 counties in Missouri’s southeast corner: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Dunklin, Stoddard, Ripley, Butler, Wayne, Iron and Madison.

Story Tags
Local News
