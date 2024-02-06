Missouri State Fair warns of ticket scam

Organizers of the Missouri State Fair warned Monday, June 5, about ticket scams for the annual 11-day event, which runs Thursday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 20, in Sedalia, Missouri.

"We have been receiving some emails, phone calls and Facebook messages from our Fair Fans stating that unofficial online ticket brokers are listing State Fair Grandstand concert tickets for sale Please be aware that tickets to State Fair concerts, events, carnival and admission are not on sale yet. So, if you are seeing tickets out there, please know that they are not legitimate and the brokers are selling tickets that they don't actually have," read an email sent from www.mostatefair.com.

"Though many online ticket brokers may imply that they are an official website for ticket purchases for our events, only www. mostatefair.com and www.etix.com are official online ticket purchase points for 2023 Missouri State Fair concert and events. We cannot guarantee that tickets purchased from other sources are legitimate. We will not be able to assist you if there is a problem with tickets purchased from such companies."