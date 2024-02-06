All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 26, 2018
Missouri State Capitol renovations begin this week
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Renovation work on the State Capitol building in Jefferson City begins this week. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported the nearly $29 million project is expected to start Friday. It will involve restoration of most of the Capitol's exterior stone work...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Renovation work on the State Capitol building in Jefferson City begins this week.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported the nearly $29 million project is expected to start Friday. It will involve restoration of most of the Capitol's exterior stone work.

Republican Sen. Mike Kehoe of Jefferson City said the project will make the 100-year-old building safer and water-tight for another hundred years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

State officials have worked several years to develop the renovation plan. It is scheduled to be finished by December 2020.

The original stone of the Capitol is a form of limestone that has cracked and, in some cases, broken because of its exposure to water.

Kehoe noted many of the stone decorations made a century ago also will need to be restored or replaced.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy