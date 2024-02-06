The Missouri State Archives is offering a YouTube series on preserving photographs.

The seven-part series includes information on how to identify certain types of photography, the inherent preservation challenges with each type of photograph, as well as processes on properly storing, handling and displaying them.

Cape Girardeau County Archive Center director Marybeth Niederkorn said patrons of the center in Jackson often seek help in trying to identify people and places in photographs, but identification is often difficult, and photos can be in rough shape. The video series will help those interested in passing along family and local history with tips on how to keep their images relevant long into the future.

The local archive center, she said, deals mostly with documents, and doesn't typically accept photographs, but photos certainly help tell the history of the region. Among the photographs at the archive center is a collection from Kassel Photography Studio that, Niederkorn said, was rescued by Bernhardt Lang and donated to the center in 2006.

Other historical venues in the area have photo collections and preservation information, including Cape Girardeau County History Center's research annex and the State Historical Society of Missouri's Cape Girardeau research center, Niederkorn said.

But photos don't have to go to an institution for them to be meaningful for future generations.

For photographs to retain historical context over time, they need to be accompanied with dates and names, Niederkorn said.

The video series, among many other things, presents suggestions on the best way to label photographs.