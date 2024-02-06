All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 26, 2018

Missouri S&T student charged with threat of campus shooting

ROLLA, Mo. -- A student at the Missouri University of Science and Technology has been charged with threatening to open fire on the Rolla campus after an AK-47 style rifle and nearly 900 rounds of ammunition were found at his home. Alexander Beetler, 20, of St. James, Missouri, was charged Wednesday with making a terrorist threat. No attorney is listed for him in online court records...

Associated Press

ROLLA, Mo. -- A student at the Missouri University of Science and Technology has been charged with threatening to open fire on the Rolla campus after an AK-47 style rifle and nearly 900 rounds of ammunition were found at his home.

Alexander Beetler, 20, of St. James, Missouri, was charged Wednesday with making a terrorist threat. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A Missouri S&T police lieutenant wrote in the probable cause statement that Beetler's sister, Rachel Berryhill, said she had received Facebook messages early Sunday from her brother in which he "contemplated" firing six AK-47 rifle magazines on the college campus. She said her brother also said he would kill his father, Darrell Beetler, for "his freedom."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She said her brother showed up later Sunday at her home, where he slapped her and grabbed her hair before her husband could intervene. She said her brother never had threatened to harm anyone but himself in the past. She called Lamar police. Beetler's father told authorities in Rolla separately that his son had threatened to kill him and "empty the rest of the clips" on the Missouri S&T campus, the lieutenant wrote.

Police searched his home on Tuesday and found an AK-47 style weapon loaded with a 30-round magazine and with a live round in the chamber. Police also found six rifle magazines loaded with 30 live rounds, along with another 687 live rounds in boxes in the home, the probable cause statement said.

Beetler also was charged earlier this year in Kansas with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, the probable cause statement said. Phelps County prosecuting attorney Brendon Fox said Beetler was arrested on March 2, 2017, after he shot a weapon inside his home. No one was injured and further details weren't immediately available.

Missouri S&T said in a written statement Beetler had only recently enrolled and has been temporarily suspended. The statement said Beetler wasn't near campus at the time of the alleged threats and the university didn't issue an alert to students or staff because he didn't pose an "immediate threat." The university's release says Beetler didn't have a weapon with him when police stopped him near Lebanon, about 60 miles southwest of Rolla.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy