Missouri S&T robots to play role in bridge upgrade effort

ST. LOUIS -- Fixing Missouri's deteriorating bridges is a high priority for Gov. Mike Parson, and the state is getting help from an unexpected source -- robots.

St. Louis Public Radio reported the state is working with Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla to use robots to help inspect and repair bridges.

The program will use drones to inspect bridges from the air, and robots that can cling to the sides of bridges and crawl along the surfaces.

Mark Bookout of Missouri S&T said the goal is to make it easier and safer for engineers to get information about the status of bridges.

"It's got to be very easy to use, so the engineers can do their jobs and not worry about flying a drone," Bookout said. "More like a toaster for bridge inspection, just press a button and it goes."