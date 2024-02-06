Missouri S&T confirms a case of the mumps

The Missouri University of Science and Technology said in a news release Wednesday a single student has contracted the illness. Students at the Rolla school are urged to contact health officials if they believe they may be infected. Health officials are monitoring reports to determine whether further measures are needed.

At the University of Missouri’s main campus in Columbia, more than 300 mumps cases have been identified. Mumps is a viral infection that causes swelling in the salivary glands and cheeks. Several other universities across the country have dealt with outbreaks in recent months.