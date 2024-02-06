Missouri S&T announces 'transformative' $300 million gift

ROLLA, Mo. — A St. Louis businessman and his wife have donated $300 million to a foundation to support Missouri University of Science and Technology in what the university said is believed to be the largest single gift to a higher education institution in Missouri.

The school announced the gift Monday from Fred and June Kummer. He is the founder and chairman of St. Louis-based HBE Corp., a design-and-build firm for health care he began in 1960.

Kummer is a 1955 civil engineering graduate of Missouri S&T, which was then known as the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy.