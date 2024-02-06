Missouri slow to pay counties for housing prisoners

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Many Missouri counties won't be reimbursed for state prisoners housed in their jails until 2018.

The Legislature set aside about $40 million for the reimbursement program this year, The Joplin Globe reported.

But the state ran out of the allocated money catching up with back payments before the end of the fiscal quarter, said Karen Pojmann, a state Department of Corrections spokeswoman.

County officials have complained for years about delays in reimbursement, saying the continuing delays make it more difficult to meet their financial obligations.

"The state should pay us what they owe us, and the Legislature needs to take care of that," said Richard Webster, the Jasper County auditor. "It's that simple."