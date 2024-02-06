Missouri set to ban most abortions if Roe falls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is slated to ban most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court undoes Roe v. Wade, as a draft opinion leaked late Monday suggests.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday said he will take immediate action to allow an abortion ban to take effect if the landmark ruling is overturned.

"If we're successful and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I'm prepared to immediately issue the opinion that would protect the unborn in Missouri," Schmitt said.