Missouri serves China in COVID suit following local court action

A federal lawsuit filed in Cape Girardeau last year against the Chinese government and other parties in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic was officially served Tuesday following a ruling last week by U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr.

The suit, filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in April 2020 in the U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau, alleges China suppressed information and denied the "contagious nature of the 2019 novel coronavirus," resulting in "enormous loss of life, human suffering and economic turmoil" in Missouri.

Missouri was the first state to sue China over the pandemic. A similar lawsuit was later filed by the state of Mississippi. A number of businesses throughout the U.S. have also filed coronavirus-related litigation against the Chinese government.

"Today, after working tirelessly to navigate the complexities of international law, the (Missouri) Attorney General's office effectuated service of process against the Chinese Communist Party, the Wuhan Institute for Virology, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences," Schmitt said Tuesday. "Despite China's stonewalling, my office remains determined to hold the Chinese authorities accountable for unleashing the COVID-19 pandemic."

Schmitt said his office first attempted to serve Chinese authorities through The Hague Convention, which requires participation of the Chinese foreign ministry. In February the Chinese government objected to service under provisions of The Hague Convention, but last week Limbaugh granted Schmitt's motion for alternative service, allowing three defendants to be served by email and the People's Republic of China and its subdivisions to be served through diplomatic channels.