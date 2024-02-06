Missouri senators renew effort to get Delta Queen cruising

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri's U.S. senators are renewing efforts to get the legendary riverboat the Delta Queen cruising again on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

Legislation filed by Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt would reinstate an exemption for the Delta Queen to the federal Safety of Life at Sea Act, which prohibits overnight excursions on wooden vessels. The law was passed in 1966, but the Delta Queen was granted an exemption until 2008. It has been docked since then.

The bill would require the Delta Queen to annually modify 10 percent of the wooden portions of the vessel -- mostly cabins and public areas. The hull of the Delta Queen is already steel, said Cornell Martin, president of the Delta Queen Steamboat Co.

McCaskill and Blunt initially filed the legislation in June, but approval was not granted by the end of the year. With the onset of a new Congress, the legislation was refiled last week, a spokeswoman for McCaskill said.

The 285-foot-long, 88-cabin vessel, immortalized in poems and songs, is in dry dock in Houma, Louisiana. Last year, the company opened a restaurant and gift shop in Kimmswick, Missouri, 24 miles south of St. Louis, and plans to move the riverboat to the Missouri site if cruising is allowed.

Plans call for having the steamboat visit more than 80 ports each year on the Mississippi and its tributaries, including Memphis, Tennessee, New Orleans and Pittsburgh.