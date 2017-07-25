Missouri senators reconvene to consider abortion bill

Senators didn't take a vote on whether to adopt stricter proposals recommended by the House or to stick with a watered-down version that already received Senate approval. Differences in the House version include a provision that would make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls without lights or sirens.

House members passed the measure more than a month ago. Senate leaders said work has been delayed because of scheduling issues.

Senators are going back to work on the bill today.