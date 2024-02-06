Missouri senators finally reach compromise on redistricting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators on Thursday approved a plan to redraw the state's congressional districts following months of tense Republican infighting, giving the House just hours to finish work on new maps before the Tuesday candidate filing deadline.

The Senate passed its plan by a bipartisan 22-10 vote, with 17 Republicans and five Democrats supporting it.

Republican senators fought for months over exactly how much to gerrymander the maps in their party's favor, with some pushing to split the heavily Democratic Kansas City area to give the GOP a shot at winning seven of the state's congressional seats. The plan ultimately passed by the Senate did not do that but is projected to maintain Republicans' hold on six of the state's eight U.S. House seats.

Five Republicans and five Democrats voted against the final Senate plan. All but two of the GOP conservatives who had pushed for a more favorable Republican gerrymander -- Sens. Mike Moon and Bob Onder -- ended up voting for the compromise.

"Balancing all the interests in this chamber has certainly been a challenge," said Sen. Andrew Koenig, a conservative caucus member who served as a go-between with the chamber's GOP leadership in drafting the final version.

He added: "I don't know anybody who's getting 100% of what they want."

Moon said during debate Thursday he was disappointed some colleagues weren't pushing for a more partisan approach. He noted Democrats who control legislatures in New York, Illinois and elsewhere had gerrymandered new districts to their advantage, along with Republican-led states such as neighboring Tennessee.

"We have supermajorities in both chambers, yet we don't take strong action," Moon said.

Negotiators worked overnight Thursday to reach a deal, which included slightly strengthening the GOP advantage in the most competitive district -- the St. Louis-area 2nd District held by GOP Rep. Ann Wagner.