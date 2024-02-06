Missouri senators advance $1.2B virus aid package

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature resumed work Tuesday after a special session had been delayed because several lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senators were scheduled to begin work mid-November. The Senate leader pushed off the session after he announced several senators and staffers caught the virus causing COVID-19. Lawmakers have declined to say who tested positive.

The Senate budget committee on Tuesday gave initial approval to a $1.2 billion coronavirus aid package mostly comprised of federal funding. The move would allow the state to keep the federal money, including about $752 million in general coronavirus relief funding needing to be spent by the end of the year. In Missouri, the Legislature must give approval for the governor to spend federal funding.

Senators raised concerns with Gov. Mike Parson's request to spend more federal funding despite not having used all the coronavirus aid the state received earlier this year. For example, Parson's administration expects counties to leave as much as $300 million on the table that will go back to the federal government if unspent by the end of the year.

"We haven't spent all of the money that was allocated, that was appropriated by this body earlier in the year," said Republican Sen. Lincoln Hough, who noted roughly $775 million in previously budgeted federal coronavirus funding hasn't been spent.

Several senators criticized Parson's plan to put counties' unspent federal funding into the state unemployment insurance fund so the money doesn't go back to the federal government. Hough said the money needs to be spent more urgently to help struggling businesses.

State budget director Dan Haug told senators Tuesday the governor's administration is trying to get the money out the door quickly and the unemployment insurance fund is a backup if counties can't spend it all by the end of the year.

"We would like to be able to spend these dollars in Missouri to help Missourians, and so we are doing our best to tabulate what's coming in on a very short time frame," Haug said.