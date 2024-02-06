Missouri senator reveals plan to save elderly, disabled aid

It would cap the renters’ tax break at $450 and limit it to households making $22,000 a year or less. Residents receiving state or federal assistance or living in not-for-profit housing or nursing homes wouldn’t be eligible.

But it appears unlikely lawmakers will consider the idea before their annual session begins in January. Top Senate Republican Ron Richard last week said lawmakers don’t have enough votes to call themselves back, and Gov. Eric Greitens’ office has signaled he’s unlikely to call a special session.