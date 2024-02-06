Missouri senator protests punishment for wearing overalls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri state senator punished for wearing overalls on the Senate floor blocked any work from getting done Tuesday in protest.

Republican Sen. Mike Moon, a candidate for U.S. Congress who once videotaped himself gutting a chicken to make a political point, filibustered to stop even administrative tasks from moving forward.

Moon read a book on prisoners of war before the Senate adjourned for the day without taking action.

Earlier this month, Moon wore denim overalls paired with a jacket and tie on the Senate floor amid a tense, ongoing fight between the Conservative Caucus, of which Moon is a member, and other Republicans over redistricting.

There's no formal rule against wearing overalls on the Missouri Senate floor. But many unwritten rules have become fiercely defended "traditions," including the expectation senators dress professionally.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz pulled almost all of Moon's committee assignments in response. Moon still serves on the only Democratic-led Senate committee.

Schatz on Tuesday told Moon he'll restore Moon's committee assignments if he apologizes on the Senate floor.

"What I'm trying to do is put an end to what is literally you stopping legislation that is important to the citizens of the State of Missouri," Schatz told Moon.