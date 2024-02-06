Missouri senator makes new negative Trump post after censure

ST. LOUIS -- A Democratic senator from suburban St. Louis who was censured by the Missouri Legislature for a Facebook post that hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination said Thursday she stands by her new tweet comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler.

State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted a meme on Twitter that shows Trump taking off a shirt. By the time the shirt is off, Hitler's face is revealed in place of Trump's.

The meme, which she tweeted Thursday, is a parody of a much-criticized Dove body wash ad that shows a black woman removing her brown shirt to reveal a white woman underneath in a light-colored shirt. Dove apologized for the ad, which many social-media users called racist.

Chappelle-Nadal said she shared the meme because she was upset by Trump's tweets early Thursday suggesting Puerto Rico must take on more responsibility for its recovery from Hurricane Maria. The senator, who is black and whose mother is from Puerto Rico, said she still has not heard from some of her other relatives on the island.

"So this is very personal to me," she said.

She insisted she is "not repeating the mistake I made two months ago" when she wrote on her personal Facebook page, "I hope Trump is assassinated!"