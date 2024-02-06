Missouri Senate's work on abortion policy delayed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators won't reconvene until at least after the Fourth of July holiday to consider proposals to create more abortion regulations, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe said Tuesday.

GOP Gov. Eric Greitens called lawmakers back to the Capitol for the second special session of the summer to tackle abortion policy. In his call, Greitens asked lawmakers to pass additional regulations on the procedure and to undo provisions in a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination in employment and housing based on reproductive health choices, such as pregnancy or abortion.

Senators earlier this month passed a watered-down bill that addressed many of Greitens' requests, but not all of them. The state House last week passed a ramped-up version of the bill that senators haven't yet taken up.

Kehoe said Senate Republicans support the proposals for more abortion regulations, but that it's difficult coordinating key lawmakers and staffers over the summer when the Legislature typically is not in session.