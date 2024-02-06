Missouri Senate votes to up funding for public K-12 schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri public K-12 schools appear set to get roughly $48 million more in basic aid next fiscal year after state senators voted Tuesday to bump up funding enough to meet targets called for under state law.

Because House members also passed a spending proposal that would meet funding goals, the money for schools likely will be locked into the final budget due to Gov. Eric Greitens by May 5.

The measure passed 19-14. All nine Senate Democrats joined 10 Republicans in voting for the amendment by Farmington Republican Sen. Gary Romine for higher funding.

Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh in a statement praised the move, though she noted lawmakers last year redefined adequate K-12 school funding so the state can spend hundreds of millions of dollars less but still meet the target for fully funding schools.

"Even though the current formula falls short of the previous standard, there was still a very real threat that it would go underfunded again this year," the Bellefontaine Neighbors Democrat said in a statement. "Fortunately, a bipartisan coalition of Senators came together to put aside partisan politics and put the people of Missouri first."

Republicans were divided on whether to give the extra money to schools while facing a budget crunch, some raising concerns doing so will mean cuts elsewhere.