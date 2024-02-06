Missouri Senate votes to ban vaccine passports

Gov. Mike Parson has said he won't require vaccine passports, which he emphasized again while speaking on Fox News on Wednesday.

"If people want to carry a card that's fine. It's called freedom. It's called individual rights," Parson said. "But it's not government's place to do that."

The Missouri bill would ban any requirements travelers show proof of vaccination in order to fly, get a taxi or use public transportation in the state.

The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.