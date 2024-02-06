Missouri Senate votes to ban police chokeholds

Police chokeholds fell under public scrutiny after a white Minneapolis police officer last year pressed his knee against the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, until he stopped breathing. Video of Floyd's death sparked outrage and months of protests.

The Missouri bill's passage in the state Senate came the first day the former Minneapolis police officer went on trial on charges of murder and manslaughter for Floyd's death.

University City Sen. Brian Williams, a Democrat, said he doesn't like everything in the compromise legislation but said it represents progress.

"George Floyd should still be alive today," Williams said in a statement. "We cannot bring him back, but we can ban police chokeholds to make sure deaths like his do not happen in Missouri. This bill will save Black lives, and its passage is a monumental step forward on an issue that has failed to make progress in Missouri until now."