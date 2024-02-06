Missouri Senate votes down lawmaker, officials' pay raises

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators on Monday voted to deny a pay raise for themselves and other elected officials after pressure from Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and hours of sometimes combative debate that continued late into the night.

Senators voted 25-2 against the raises, which would have meant an extra roughly $1,800 for lawmakers over two years. Statewide elected officials would have received 8 percent raises for the next two fiscal years.

The Senate vote came after Greitens personally lobbied lawmakers Monday to vote against the raise and publicly criticized them for wavering.

"This is outrageous," Greitens said in a Facebook post. "That's the last thing we need, and it needs to be stopped."

The raises would have come during what's likely to be a tight upcoming fiscal year.

Democratic Sen. Jason Holsman, on the Senate floor, argued that without higher pay, only the "super wealthy who can afford to be here" will run for office.

"If we don't start valuing this job, how can we expect other people to value it?" said Holsman, who was one of seven senators who recused themselves from a vote. They argued voting on their own pay is a conflict of interest.