JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators Wednesday voted against amending the state's strict law against abortions to allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

The state banned almost all abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortions currently are only legal "in cases of medical emergency."

Democratic state Sen. Tracy McCreery said Missouri's current law goes too far and called on her colleagues to "show an ounce of compassion" for victims of rape and incest.

"What we're saying is, 'We don't care,'" McCreery said of the state's current abortion ban. "We're going to force you to give birth, even if that pregnancy resulted from forcible rape by a family member, a date, an ex-husband or a stranger."

McCreery tried adding amendments to allow exceptions for abortion in cases of rape and incest to a Republican-sponsored bill that would continue blocking taxpayer funding from going to Planned Parenthood.

Both of McCreery's amendments were voted down along party lines in the Republican-led Senate, and debate on the underlying bill was cut off before a final vote Wednesday.