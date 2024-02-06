Missouri Senate tries to spare colleges from budget cuts

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri state senators on Tuesday voted to spare colleges and universities from steep budget cuts despite a large decline in state revenue caused by the coronavirus.

Senators voted 26-5 in favor of a higher education spending plan that would give public colleges and universities the same funding next year they were originally promised this year. Schools ended up getting less this year because Republican Gov. Mike Parson slashed their funding to balance the budget.

Under the House-approved version of the budget, schools would get 10% less in state funding during the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Senators are trying to avoid those cuts by padding the budget with federal aid.

The Senate's budget leader, Republican Sen. Dan Hegeman, said Missouri "very likely" will get more federal coronavirus funding that could be used for higher education. If the money doesn't come through, Hegeman said the 10% cuts would take effect.

Paul Wagner, the executive director of the Missouri Council on Public Higher Education, called the change a "creative way" to undo the cuts without putting more pressure on the state's budget.

"We're not going to recover from this crisis very well unless our colleges and universities are healthy and able to maintain the programs and services that students and families need," he said in an email. "We are working to make sure the Senate's plan makes it into the final budget."

The change isn't final. Because the House and Senate didn't agree on funding levels for colleges and universities, negotiators from both chambers will need to hash out the differences.

Lawmakers returned to work last week after taking several weeks off over concerns about the spread of COVID-19. They're trying to finish the budget before their Friday deadline.