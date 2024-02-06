Missouri Senate reaches accord on funding to fix 250 bridges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators gave initial approval Thursday to a compromise plan to spend $50 million upfront and potentially borrow another $300 million to fix 250 bridges across the state.

The $300 million bonding would only come if the Missouri Department of Transportation receives enough federal matching grant money to rebuild the Interstate 70 bridge in the mid-Missouri city of Rocheport.

The deal comes after senators debated overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday over whether to borrow money for transportation work.

Some Republicans complained about taking on debt and interest through bonding. The new proposal reduces borrowing and commits to paying it off in a shorter period.

Lake Saint Louis Sen. Bob Onder said he wanted a pay-as-you-go approach, adding "bonding debt is not my preferred way of dealing with this."

"But I think we're perhaps coming to a reasonable compromise on this," he told colleagues on the Senate flood.

Lawmakers have been split over how to pay to repair roads and bridges after voters in November defeated a proposed 10-cent gas tax hike for transportation.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson in January proposed borrowing about $350 million for bridges to be paid off over 15 years.

That plan drew bipartisan pushback, both from fiscal conservatives and a bipartisan group of Kansas City and St. Louis lawmakers who argued not enough bridges from their areas would be repaired with the money. Others pitched asking voters again for a gas-tax increase.

Republican House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith instead proposed putting $100 million in un-earmarked general revenue toward roads and bridges each year for the next several years, which drew praise from members of the Senate's Conservative Caucus.