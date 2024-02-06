Missouri Senate passes school choice, transfer proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators approved an education proposal Thursday that would create tax-credit education savings accounts for some students and would change the way students can transfer from low-performing districts and schools.

Opponents say the savings accounts could be the "camel's nose under the tent" for more school-choice proposals. And a change in the accreditation process could require the state to revamp the way it evaluates districts and schools.

The proposal passed with a 20-12 vote and now goes to the House.

Bill sponsor Sen. Andrew Koenig said the bill will give parents with special-needs children an option and would allow parents to "really direct their child's education."

The education savings accounts would allow donors to provide up to $25 million to a fund in exchange for a tax credit. That money would be given to parents of students with disabilities, foster children and children with parents in the military for educational expenses such as private-school tuition, tutoring, online classes and home schooling.

Children can qualify for the program if they have been enrolled in public school for at least one semester.

Sen. Jill Schupp, a Democrat from Creve Coeur, lambasted the bill. She said it would drain resources from public schools without offering better outcomes for students.

Private schools aren't required to test students and adhere to state accountability standards, Schupp said. And they don't have to provide services or lay out a federally mandated individual education plan for students with disabilities.

"We're sending them to a school that doesn't have to report back to the state," she said. "We have no way of knowing when we send these taxpayer dollars through this tax-credit scheme that their needs are being met."