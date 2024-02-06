Missouri Senate passes prescription-drug-monitoring program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State senators on Thursday passed legislation to make Missouri the final state to adopt a prescription-drug tracking database, a program meant to help address the growing opioid epidemic.

The bill would create a database doctors and pharmacists could check to see whether patients recently have filled or been prescribed addictive medications. It passed the Senate 22-9, but because of Senate changes, it will head back to the House for review.

The goal is to help physicians prevent addiction or identify signs of misuse to treat patients. Programs in other states also have been used to cut back on doctor shopping, when people go from doctor to doctor in search of more painkillers and other drugs.

"People are going to avoid those addictions because doctors are going to have information that may catch them before they get too far down the road that they can't go back," said Sullivan Republican Sen. Dave Schatz, who is handling the House bill in the Senate.

Missouri long has been the only holdout in creating such a program in the face of criticism by some state lawmakers who have privacy concerns about keeping medical information in a database.

While Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf -- who had been the staunchest opponent -- last week announced he'd no longer stand in the way of the measure's passage, it still faced pushback during Thursday debate.

Lee's Summit Republican Sen. Will Kraus, who also cited privacy concerns, added a provision requiring the database be purged every 180 days. Republican sponsor Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston, whose daughter became addicted after she cut her finger and received a prescription for painkillers, called that "very concerning."