All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 14, 2017

Missouri Senate passes prescription-drug-monitoring program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State senators on Thursday passed legislation to make Missouri the final state to adopt a prescription-drug tracking database, a program meant to help address the growing opioid epidemic. The bill would create a database doctors and pharmacists could check to see whether patients recently have filled or been prescribed addictive medications. It passed the Senate 22-9, but because of Senate changes, it will head back to the House for review...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State senators on Thursday passed legislation to make Missouri the final state to adopt a prescription-drug tracking database, a program meant to help address the growing opioid epidemic.

The bill would create a database doctors and pharmacists could check to see whether patients recently have filled or been prescribed addictive medications. It passed the Senate 22-9, but because of Senate changes, it will head back to the House for review.

The goal is to help physicians prevent addiction or identify signs of misuse to treat patients. Programs in other states also have been used to cut back on doctor shopping, when people go from doctor to doctor in search of more painkillers and other drugs.

"People are going to avoid those addictions because doctors are going to have information that may catch them before they get too far down the road that they can't go back," said Sullivan Republican Sen. Dave Schatz, who is handling the House bill in the Senate.

Missouri long has been the only holdout in creating such a program in the face of criticism by some state lawmakers who have privacy concerns about keeping medical information in a database.

While Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf -- who had been the staunchest opponent -- last week announced he'd no longer stand in the way of the measure's passage, it still faced pushback during Thursday debate.

Lee's Summit Republican Sen. Will Kraus, who also cited privacy concerns, added a provision requiring the database be purged every 180 days. Republican sponsor Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston, whose daughter became addicted after she cut her finger and received a prescription for painkillers, called that "very concerning."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Both Rehder and Schatz said that could mean people in recovery and at risk of relapsing are overlooked.

"Having the ability to look back at a person's history is very critical," Schatz said.

"It weakens the ability to really see a true picture of an individual," he said of the 180-day purge.

Senate changes also would require doctors check the database before writing prescriptions for certain drugs. Schaaf's decision to allow a vote on the bill hinged on that change, which is welcomed by advocates who argue mandatory use would make the program more effective.

"I'm not trying to kill this bill over anything except that I want the doctors to use it to the full measure that would help the people," Schaaf told colleagues on the Senate floor.

Other amendments include a six-year sunset, training for database users and limits on what drugs doctors and pharmacists would need to enter into the system. The House bill would have required all prescription drugs classified as schedule II, III and IV controlled substances be entered. In the Senate version, only opioids and benzodiazepines, such as Xanax, would need to be reported.

Associated Press writer Katie Kull contributed to this report.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general, averti...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy