Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts; sends bill to House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians could get a break on state income taxes under a proposal approved by the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday.

Senators voted 24-4 to send the bill to the GOP-led House for consideration.

The roughly $1 billion proposal would cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning in 2023. Most Missouri earners pay the top income tax rate, which applies to those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income.

The measure also eliminates the lowest tax bracket, meaning earners who bring in less than about $1,000 a year no longer will have to pay state income taxes.

Lawmakers returned to work last week in response to Republican Gov. Mike Parson's call for a special session to cut taxes. He proposed an income tax cut as a way of spending some of the state's record budget surplus.

Parson directed lawmakers to slash income taxes to 4.8%, as well as to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.

The Senate proposal represents a compromise between cautious Republican lawmakers concerned about the state's ability to pay its bills long term and those eager to slash taxes even more deeply.

Disagreements over how much to cut continued for months as lawmakers worked to build consensus behind the scenes. Parson had called on lawmakers to return to the Capitol on Sept. 6, but they pushed back work to continue private talks.

On Wednesday, both Republican and Democratic senators described the compromise as "reasonable."