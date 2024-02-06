All sections
NewsApril 16, 2019

Missouri Senate passes bridge-funding plan

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate has passed a proposal to pay for bridge repairs across the state.

Lawmakers voted 26-7 for the resolution Monday.

The plan calls for the state to pay $50 million upfront to fix 35 bridges. If the state gets a federal matching grant, that would pave the way for Missouri to borrow $250 million to fix another 215 bridges.

The aim is to get a large enough matching grant to help replace the Interstate 70 bridge in the mid-Missouri city of Rocheport.

Missouri lawmakers have been divided on the best way to pay to fix state roads and bridges.

The Senate compromise includes less bonding and higher debt payments than Gov. Mike Parson originally proposed. The deal is aimed at addressing concerns about taking on debt and interest.

