Missouri Senate passes annual abortion clinic inspections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators early Thursday morning passed legislation to require new abortion restrictions, such as annual health inspections of clinics, and to overturn a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on the procedure.

The measure passed 20-8 after little debate by senators and now heads to the House, which is expected to take up the measure next week.

Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, said the measure has the toughest regulations on abortions he has seen passed by the Senate in years.

“It is a very good bill,” he said, adding senators combined provisions in three pieces of legislation into a single measure.

Wallingford said, however, he would have preferred the legislation require twice-a-year inspections of abortion clinics.

Missouri already has some of the nation’s toughest abortion laws, and lawmakers are weighing the legislation after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called a special legislative session specifically on abortion.

Greitens said he called the special session, the second since lawmakers ended their annual session in May, in reaction to the St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination in employment and housing based on “reproductive health decisions” and a federal judge’s ruling that struck down some Missouri abortion restrictions passed in previous legislative sessions.

The ruling, which the state is appealing, tossed out requirements doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and clinics meet hospital-like standards for outpatient surgery.

Greitens wants lawmakers to enact other restrictions on clinics in place of those that were struck down.

“It’s all about protecting women’s health and safety and making sure we have a regulatory environment for this particular industry,” said Sen. Andrew Koenig, a Manchester Republican who sponsored the legislation that passed the Senate.

Also pending are applications by regional Planned Parenthood agencies to the health department seeking to get licenses to provide abortions in Columbia, Joplin, Kansas City and Springfield. Planned Parenthood now offers the procedure only in St. Louis.

Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, said she’s concerned new regulations, more of which also could be created by the Department of Health and Senior Services under the legislation, might lead to barriers for those locations to start offering abortions. She described the proposals pending in the Legislature as a “broad attack on women’s reproductive rights.”

“Bills that try to make it very difficult for women to access that reproductive-health option, which is her right to do, are dangerous,” she said.