Missouri Senate panel advances abortion regulations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A panel of Missouri senators Tuesday advanced legislation to create new abortion regulations -- including annual inspections of clinics -- requested by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in his call for a special session focused solely on abortion laws.

Members of the Senate Committee on Seniors, Families and Children voted 4-2 along party lines in favor of a package of proposals that would place new restrictions on abortion clinics. The bill also would nullify a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination in housing and employment based on "reproductive health decisions," such as abortion or pregnancy. Greitens labeled St. Louis an "abortion sanctuary city" in response.

Republican Sen. Bob Onder said regulations in his omnibus abortion bill are "common-sense health and safety standards to protect Missouri women."

The proposals could be debated by the full Senate as early as today, when Greitens is leading an anti-abortion rally at the Capitol and abortion-rights advocates also are demonstrating.

Greitens cited a May ruling by a federal judge that overturned some state abortion laws in his call for the special session.

The ruling, which the state is appealing, invalidated requirements doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, and clinics meet hospital-like standards for outpatient surgery.