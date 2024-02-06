All sections
NewsMay 16, 2018

Missouri Senate OKs tax credits for gifts to soup kitchens

Associated Press

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri lawmakers are considering giving out tax credits for donations to soup kitchens, homeless shelters and diaper banks.

Senators voted 30-3 in favor of the proposal Tuesday. It now heads back to the House because of Senate changes.

If passed, the bill would make tax credits available worth 50 percent of gifts to soup kitchens, homeless shelters and diaper banks. The program now applies to child advocacy centers, maternity homes and pregnancy resource centers.

If passed, the legislation also would raise the maximum amount of total tax credits available for childrenï¿½s organizations from the current $1 million per year to $1.5 million starting in July 2019. For maternity homes and pregnancy resource centers, the caps would each go up from $2.5 million to $3.5 million.

