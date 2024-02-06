Missouri Senate OKs higher bar for constitutional changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri voters would need approval from a majority of the state's congressional districts or a 57% statewide vote to amend the state constitution under a proposal the Senate passed Thursday.

Senators voted 24 to 10 along party lines in favor of the change, which would go before voters if passed by the House by the May 12 end of session.

Currently, it takes a simple majority to amend the state's constitution, which Republican lawmakers say is too low.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said the proposal would "protect the constitution" without taking away voters' access to ballot initiatives.

"It doesn't put up barriers that are so high that you can't do it," Rowden said.

Voters in recent years have used ballot measures to enact policies the GOP-led Legislature has either avoided or opposed, such as legal recreational marijuana for adults and expanded access to Medicaid.