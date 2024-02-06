Missouri Senate divided over congressional redistricting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate remained divided over a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday as a filibuster from conservatives pushing for an aggressively Republican map carried on through a second day and Democrats raised concerns they were being treated unfairly.

The Senate was essentially split among three camps. Republican leaders, backed by a slim majority of their caucus, were advocating for a map projected to continue the state's current partisan representation of six Republicans and two Democrats in the U.S. House.

A coalition of conservative Republicans was pushing for a plan that could give the GOP a shot at winning seven seats in this year's congressional elections. Democrats, meanwhile, contended a 5-3 partisan split among districts would more fairly reflect the outcome of statewide elections.

"The purpose of a filibuster is to bring the body to compromise," Republican state Sen. Bill Eigel said at one point during Tuesday's prolonged debate. "Right now, it seems like part of the body feels like we've got a good compromise, but a significant portion of the chamber feels like we've been left out of it."

The Senate late Monday voted 24-8 against Eigel's proposal for a redistricting plan he said contained seven Republican-leaning districts.

Tuesday evening, as the debate neared 24 hours, the chamber voted in favor of a 6-2 map by Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden he described as more strongly Republican than one passed by the House last month. But the vote turned out to be merely symbolic. Because Rowden's plan was proposed as an amendment to a Democratic one, it was scuttled when Democratic Rep. Steven Roberts then withdrew his underlying measure.

In an overtly political debate, conservative senators pointed to Democratic gerrymandering in states such as New York and Illinois and said Missouri Republicans who control both chambers of the state Legislature should similarly manipulate the map-making to try to maximize their party's power in Washington, D.C.