Missouri Senate divided on congressional redistricting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republicans in the Missouri Senate negotiated behind closed doors for hours Wednesday over how to divvy up the state's eight congressional districts based on the latest census data.

Senate Republicans are divided between a plan continuing Missouri's current political split in the U.S. House and a more aggressive proposal potentially giving the GOP a shot at winning seven of the state's eight congressional seats.

Missouri currently is represented in the U.S. House by six Republicans and two Democrats whose districts are based in St. Louis and Kansas City.

The Senate ultimately adjourned Wednesday evening without voting on either plan.

All states must redraw their congressional districts to account for population changes noted by the 2020 census, so each new district has the same number of people.

A measure passed by the GOP-led state House and backed by Republican Senate leaders is projected leaving Democratic U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver and Cori Bush's urban districts relatively intact, maintaining the 6-2 split between Missouri Republicans and Democrats in Congress.