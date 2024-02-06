Missouri Senate considers lawmaker pay raises

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators debated Monday whether to accept a proposed pay raise for themselves and statewide elected officials, a move Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called "outrageous."

If senators don't vote to block the pay increase before Wednesday, lawmakers will get a roughly $1,800 raise over two years.

Statewide elected officials will get 8 percent raises for the next two fiscal years.

Greitens pulled senators off the floor Monday evening to urge them to vote against the increases.

"This is outrageous," Greitens said in a Facebook post. "That's the last thing we need, and it needs to be stopped."

In Missouri, a citizen panel recommends pay for legislators and statewide elected officials so lawmakers don't have to decide their own pay.

Lawmakers can vote to block the raises from taking effect, and the Legislature in recent years has been reluctant to accept higher salaries.