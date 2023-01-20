Missouri Senate confirms Dr. Andrew Moore for SEMO Board of Governors

Dr. Andrew J. Moore, a hematologist/oncologist with SoutheastHEALTH, and state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder on Wednesday. Jan. 18, at Moore's Missouri Senate confirmation hearing in Jefferson City. Moore, who is medical director at Southeast Cancer Center, was appointed to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors in July by Gov. Mike Parson. The Senate's Gubernatorial Appointments Committee approved Moore for service and the full Senate concurred in a voice vote shortly afterward. Submitted