Missouri Senate candidates Swan, Rehder differ on use tax

Two Republican state lawmakers from Southeast Missouri, each elected to the Missouri House in 2012, and who both are co-owners of small businesses in similar industries, will square off for the same Senate seat in less than three months.

Kathy Swan

As similar as Rep. Holly Rehder and Rep. Kathy Swan are in background and political outlook, they appear to differ in theory on the hot-button issue of a use tax on out-of-state internet purchases.

Rehder of Sikeston (R-148) and Swan of Cape Girardeau (R-147) will battle head-to-head in the Aug. 4 primary.

Both are term-limited in the lower chamber of the General Assembly, having served eight years.

Each seeks the seat currently occupied by Sen. Wayne Wallingford (R-27), who is also barred from seeking reelection to the same seat, having served the maximum years allowable.

Wallingford, in fact, is running to succeed Swan in the House.

All three candidates seek voter approval to remain in Jefferson City. Rep. Barry Hovis of Cape Girardeau (R-146) is too, but he is unopposed in his reelection bid.

With the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson lamenting expected COVID-19 pandemic-related drops in sales tax revenue, both cities are looking to the Legislature to get a wide-ranging use tax approved on online purchases.

Swan, a wireless communications company owner, said so-called “bricks-and-mortar” businesses are feeling the lack of a use tax.

“If (a use tax) will help our local economy, we (lawmakers) need to listen,” Swan said.

“It’s a matter of exploring what (use tax) option will be best for Missouri,” she added.

Rehder, owner of a cable telecommunications contracting firm, is sympathetic to the business downturn, yet is not at all happy about talk of a use tax now.

Rehder said she has supported herself since age 15 and pronounces herself “leery” of taxes.

“I’m personally tired of (them),” Rehder said.