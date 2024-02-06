Missouri Senate bill cracks down on road-blocking protesters

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri protesters who repeatedly block traffic without permission could face felony charges under a bill given first-round approval in the state Senate on Tuesday.

The measure follows protests last summer in the St. Louis area and across the country over the death of George Floyd, including demonstrations that blocked traffic on major highways.

The tactic is meant to cause disruptions as a way to draw attention to racial injustice, but it also spurred backlash among Republican lawmakers in Missouri.

Republican critics of the protest method have argued it might block ambulances and puts demonstrators at risk of being hit by cars.

"We've seen instances of individuals moving onto heavily traveled roadways putting themselves, motorists, bystanders (and) a number of folks in imminent physical danger," said Republican bill sponsor Sen. Bill Eigel of Weldon Spring. "We're trying to discourage that behavior, not because we don't want folks to exercise their freedom of speech, but freedom of speech cannot be done at the personal safety and expense of another."

Debate on the bill began Monday and continued through the night into Tuesday morning. Lawmakers softened penalties for blocking traffic after hours of negotiation between Republicans and Democrats.

Under the latest version of the bill, blocking traffic without permission would first be punished as an infraction. The second offense would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. A third offense would be a felony, and violators would face up to four years in prison.